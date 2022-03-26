Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.56.

NYSE FBHS opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

