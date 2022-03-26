Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from 270.00 to 280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.97.

EQNR opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

