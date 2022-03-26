Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,466 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $221.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

