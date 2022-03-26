Busey Wealth Management Has $410,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Aflac by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,006 shares of company stock worth $3,244,765. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

