Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $144.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

