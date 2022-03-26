CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $26,428,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 349.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 364,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 283,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $116.30 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,771 shares of company stock worth $46,006,998. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

