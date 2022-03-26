Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after acquiring an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 423,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

