HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.