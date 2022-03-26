Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.39. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,132,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

