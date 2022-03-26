SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SeaSpine by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.97.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
