Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.

MANH stock opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

