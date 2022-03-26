Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.
MANH stock opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.