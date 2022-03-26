Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AON were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $322.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.10. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $222.84 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.