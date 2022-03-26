J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $167.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

