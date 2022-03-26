FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 220 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.