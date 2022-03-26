Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 30,876 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,876 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

