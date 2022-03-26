CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

