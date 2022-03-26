Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,285 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

