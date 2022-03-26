CVA Family Office LLC Invests $41,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $135.71 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

