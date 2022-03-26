NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. HSBC cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

