Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

