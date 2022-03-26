Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

HLI stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

