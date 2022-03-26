Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $88.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Magna International stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

