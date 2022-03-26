Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Decreases By 82.4%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

