EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Up 252.4% in March

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 252.4% from the February 28th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZFL. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in EzFill in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EzFill in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EzFill stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.71, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15.

EzFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on EzFill in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

