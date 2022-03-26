FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $265.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

