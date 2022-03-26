FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 848,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,677,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.