910 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $10,032,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Ventas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

