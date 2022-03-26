FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lennar by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

