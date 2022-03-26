Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Tronox worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE:TROX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

