Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,856,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC opened at $166.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

