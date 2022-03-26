CVA Family Office LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

