Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $95.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.