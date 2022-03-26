CJS Securities Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Market Perform

CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of VICR opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

