Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 14.78.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.66 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

