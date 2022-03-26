Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.