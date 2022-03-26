Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

