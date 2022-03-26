Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $47.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

OLLI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

