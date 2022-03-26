Busey Wealth Management Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

