Ellevest Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

