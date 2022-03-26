Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,301 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

