Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 276.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.