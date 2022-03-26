Morgan Stanley Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $55.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.