Insider Buying: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Acquires $14,364.21 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,364.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
