Insider Buying: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Acquires $14,364.21 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,364.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

