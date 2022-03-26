B. Riley Boosts Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 million and a P/E ratio of 221.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

