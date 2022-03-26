Robert S. Ellin Acquires 25,000 Shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LVO opened at $0.73 on Friday. LiveOne Inc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,758,000. Fleming James B JR purchased a new position in LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $2,697,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

