America First Multifamily Investors’ (ATAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.