Insider Buying: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Director Buys $196,020.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Exelon stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
