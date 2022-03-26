Insider Buying: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Director Buys $196,020.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelon stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.