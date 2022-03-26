Insider Buying: Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Insider Buys $24,120.00 in Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $24,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Rallybio Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
