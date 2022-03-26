National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 11,089 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $564.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $524.19 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

