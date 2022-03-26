Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 30.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

